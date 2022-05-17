Prayut Happy with Thai-German Rice Project to Fight Global Warming









BANGKOK, May 17 (TNA) – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is pleased with Thai-German collaboration to implement the Thai Rice NAMA project to fight global warming, according to the government spokesman.

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said Gen Prayut supported Thai Rice Nama, a project to increase the productivity of paddy fields, reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and promote the sustainability of rice cultivation.

