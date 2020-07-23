July 23, 2020

Thai rice exports may hit 20-year low in 2020

A house in the middle of a rice field

A house in the middle of a rice field in Thailand. Photo: Max Pixel.


BANGKOK(NNT) – With the strong Thai baht, and the lack of development, Thailand was only able to export 3 million tons of rice in the first half of 2020. The Thai Rice Exporters Association has projected a grim outlook, reporting that the overall Thai rice export quantity this year will be just 6.5 million tons, the lowest in 20 years.

The Thai Rice Exporters Association’s (TREA) President Pol Lt Charoen Laothamatas, said today that this is a very difficult year for Thai rice exports, with the export quantity in the first seven months of this year at a negative 32.7 percent, or only 3.14 million tons, with a gross value of 66 billion baht.

