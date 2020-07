BANGKOK, July 23 (TNA) – Ten of 151 soldiers, who returned from a military exercise in Hawaii have fever and are under medical surveillance while the rest are being quarantined in Chonburi.

The soldiers arrived at Suvarnabhumi Airport on a Thai Airways charter flight on Wednesday evening. They participated in a joint exercise with US forces at Schofield Barracks in Hawaii from July 1-21.

Full story: mcot.net

