July 13, 2020

Thai officials tracing anyone who may have been infected by Egyptian soldier

U-Tapao International Airport in Rayong

U-Tapao International Airport in Rayong. Photo: Gleb Osokin - Russian AviaPhoto Team.


The CCSA is asking anyone who thinks they may have had physical contact with an Egyptian soldier, who was on a short visit to Thailand last week and later tested positive for COVID-19, to come forward for testing, said CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin told a news briefing today (Monday)

The Egyptian soldier is one of the three new COVID-19 cases recorded in Thailand today by the CCSA.

Dr. Taweesin said that the 43-year Egyptian was among a group of 30 personnel who flew into Thailand on July 8th and entered quarantine at a hotel in the eastern province of Rayong.

