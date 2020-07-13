Thai officials tracing anyone who may have been infected by Egyptian soldier

Thai officials tracing anyone who may have been infected by Egyptian soldier1 min read
The CCSA is asking anyone who thinks they may have had physical contact with an Egyptian soldier, who was on a short visit to Thailand last week and later tested positive for COVID-19, to come forward for testing, said CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin told a news briefing today (Monday)
The Egyptian soldier is one of the three new COVID-19 cases recorded in Thailand today by the CCSA.
Dr. Taweesin said that the 43-year Egyptian was among a group of 30 personnel who flew into Thailand on July 8th and entered quarantine at a hotel in the eastern province of Rayong.
By Thai PBS World