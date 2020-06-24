Foreign tourists’ visits still banned in Thailand

Foreign tourists’ visits still banned in Thailand1 min read
BANGKOK, June 24 (TNA) — The National Emerging Infectious Diseases Committee has agreed to welcome three groups of people to the country but not general tourists.
Deputy Prime Minister/Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said after the committee’s meeting that the committee approved a draft permission for three groups of people.
The first group contains diplomats, consuls, representatives of international organizations, shipping agents and foreigners with work permits.
TNA