Foreign tourists’ visits still banned in Thailand





BANGKOK, June 24 (TNA) — The National Emerging Infectious Diseases Committee has agreed to welcome three groups of people to the country but not general tourists.

Deputy Prime Minister/Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said after the committee’s meeting that the committee approved a draft permission for three groups of people.

The first group contains diplomats, consuls, representatives of international organizations, shipping agents and foreigners with work permits.

TNA

