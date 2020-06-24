June 24, 2020

Foreign tourists’ visits still banned in Thailand

Luggage trolleys at Suvarnabhumi International Airport

Luggage, baggage trolleys at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok. Photo: Mattes.


BANGKOK, June 24 (TNA) — The National Emerging Infectious Diseases Committee has agreed to welcome three groups of people to the country but not general tourists.

Deputy Prime Minister/Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said after the committee’s meeting that the committee approved a draft permission for three groups of people.

The first group contains diplomats, consuls, representatives of international organizations, shipping agents and foreigners with work permits.

Full story: mcot.net

TNA

Foreign tourists' visits still banned in Thailand

TN

