June 25, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Akarakit ‘Benz Racing’ among arrested street racers

1 min read
27 mins ago TN
Vibhavadi Rangsit Road and Don Mueang Tollway in Bangkok

Vibhavadi Rangsit Road and Don Mueang Tollway in Bangkok. Photo: Terence Ong.


Eight street racers, one of them Akarakit “Benz Racing” Worarojcharoendet, were arrested and six motorcycles seized in the Vibhavadi-Rangsit area of Bangkok in the early hours of Thursday.

Police said a patrol spotted a group of motorcyclists exiting Thewaritpanluek Road near Don Mueang airport’s cargo warehouse about 1.30am. They entered Vibhavadi Rangsit Road and accelerated up the highway at high speed. Police in the area were alerted.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Akarakit 'Benz Racing' among arrested street racers 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Bangkok cop charged with murder of wife he claimed shot herself

3 days ago TN
1 min read

Bangkok couple each sentenced to 1,446 years for restaurant fraud

2 weeks ago TN
1 min read

Bangkok installs pumps and pipes to prepare for rain

3 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

NokScoot low-cost airline to downsize fleet and staff

7 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand records one coronavirus case among quarantined returnees

17 mins ago TN
1 min read

Akarakit ‘Benz Racing’ among arrested street racers

27 mins ago TN
1 min read

Foreign tourists’ visits still banned in Thailand

21 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close