Akarakit ‘Benz Racing’ among arrested street racers





Eight street racers, one of them Akarakit “Benz Racing” Worarojcharoendet, were arrested and six motorcycles seized in the Vibhavadi-Rangsit area of Bangkok in the early hours of Thursday.

Police said a patrol spotted a group of motorcyclists exiting Thewaritpanluek Road near Don Mueang airport’s cargo warehouse about 1.30am. They entered Vibhavadi Rangsit Road and accelerated up the highway at high speed. Police in the area were alerted.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



