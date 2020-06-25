Akarakit ‘Benz Racing’ among arrested street racers

Akarakit ‘Benz Racing’ among arrested street racers1 min read
Eight street racers, one of them Akarakit “Benz Racing” Worarojcharoendet, were arrested and six motorcycles seized in the Vibhavadi-Rangsit area of Bangkok in the early hours of Thursday.
Police said a patrol spotted a group of motorcyclists exiting Thewaritpanluek Road near Don Mueang airport’s cargo warehouse about 1.30am. They entered Vibhavadi Rangsit Road and accelerated up the highway at high speed. Police in the area were alerted.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS