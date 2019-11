BANGKOK, Nov 7 (TNA) — Police are seriously tackling street racers nationwide and conducting online investigation to look for street racing appointments.

Assistant national police chief Pol Lt Gen Damrongsak Kittipraphat had a video conference with representatives of all provincial police regions and ordered them to seriously stop street racing in their provinces.

