A 30-year-old man has been charged with producing pornography involving minors and posting it on a website for paying customers, according to the Thailand Internet Crimes Against Children (TICAC) Task Force.

Thanawut “Note” Pawaree was taken into custody at his apartment in Wang Thong Lang district of Bangkok on Monday, and his arrest was announced by the police task force on Thursday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

