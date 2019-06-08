Sat. Jun 8th, 2019

Would-be ‘pretties’ duped into sending nude pics

A man who set up a fake Facebook page purported to belong to a female modelling agent has been arrested on charges of luring young women into sending him nude pictures and then selling them.

The 28-year-old suspect, identified only as Sak, was arrested on Saturday at his house in the Tha Kham area of Bangkok, by a team officers from the Thailand Internet Crimes Against Children (Ticac) unit, the Anti-Human Trafficking Division and Metroplitan Police Division 9. He initially faces charges of possessing and trading child pornography, as two of the victims were under 18.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST

