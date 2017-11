PHUKET: A 39-year-old Thai man turned himself in to Patong Police this morning for shooting another Thai man dead in the staircase of an apartment building which is said to be the residence for staff from a Patong bar.

Panya Yinglang turned himself in to Patong Police at 5am for shooting Amporn Suksawat, 47, in whagt Panya told police was an “ongoing dispute”, said Patong Police investigator Maj Teerasak Boonsaeng.

Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News