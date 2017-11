Five people were killed and nine others injured when a pickup truck skidded off the road and hit a tree in Sattahip district of Chon Buri province on Saturday afternoon (Nov 18), police said.

Pol Lt Col Pasawat Wiripornnoppakhun, chief investigator of Sattahip police, said the accident occurred at about 3.20pm at kilometre marker 164 on Sattahip-Na Klua road in Tambon Bang Sare.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS