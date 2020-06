NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: Police say they have enough evidence to prove a mother killed her daughter so she could get her land.

Pol Col Somporn Prisawanit, chief of the Bang Khan station, said on Thursday that police had clear evidence that Prateep Jindawong, 54, used a screwdriver to murder her 29-year-old daughter Chonthira Jindawong in April.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Nujaree Raekrun

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts