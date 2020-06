SURAT THANI, June 5 (TNA) – Nearly 100 hotels on the tourism island of Koh Samui are for sale due to the negative impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Tourism on Koh Samui has been quiet for over two months because the government ordered hotels to suspend service on April 7 to control the disease.

Full story: mcot.net

TNA

