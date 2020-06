LAMPANG: A 52-year-old man shot dead two male relatives and stabbed a woman before killing himself in Mae Tha district on Friday morning. His motive remained unknown.

The attack in tambon Na Khru of Mae Tha was reported to police about 7.45am, said Pol Capt Veerachart Suriya, deputy investigation chief at Mae Tha.

