Man held for beating, stripping karaoke woman in Lampang

5 hours ago
LAMPANG: A young man was caught for allegedly assaulting a karaoke bar woman, taking off her clothes and then dumping her motorcycle in a reservoir in Mae Mo district in a fit of anger over the woman’s refusal to pay him 1,000 baht for the sale of illicit drugs.

Police took Nithibet Yawut, 24, to Mae Mo police station on Friday for interrogation over the alleged assault on the woman, said Pol Lt Anaksit Klinchampee, deputy investigation chief at Mae Mo police station.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Aswin Wongnorkaew
BANGKOK POST

