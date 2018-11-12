Tanker truck overturns, diesel gushes out in Lampang accident





A tanker truck transporting 42,000 litres of diesel oil hit a concrete barrier in the middle of a Lampang road and overturned on Monday morning, causing a large amount of oil to gush out onto the road and fear that there might be an explosion.

Police said the accident happened on the Lampang-Ngao road in Moo 3 village in Mae Mo district’s Tambon Ban Dong at 9.30am.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

