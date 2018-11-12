Highway 1 in Amphoe Ko Kha, Lampang
North

Tanker truck overturns, diesel gushes out in Lampang accident

By TN / November 12, 2018

A tanker truck transporting 42,000 litres of diesel oil hit a concrete barrier in the middle of a Lampang road and overturned on Monday morning, causing a large amount of oil to gush out onto the road and fear that there might be an explosion.

Police said the accident happened on the Lampang-Ngao road in Moo 3 village in Mae Mo district’s Tambon Ban Dong at 9.30am.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close