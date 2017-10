BURI RAM: Two people were killed and another seven injured in a collision between their pickup truck and a loaded fuel tanker in Buri Ram’s Muang district early Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the crash on the Buri Ram-Nang Rong Road between kilometre markers 11 and 12 in tambon Ban Bua around 5.30 am.

Full story: Bangkok Post

SURACHAI PIRAGSA

BANGKOK POST