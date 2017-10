BANGKOK — Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg will be coming to Thailand later this month to meet Prime Minister Gen. Prayuth Chan-ocha, the deputy prime minister said.

At a Monday press conference, Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak said Zuckerberg would arrive Oct. 30 in Bangkok to meet Prayuth for talks about e-commerce.

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich

Khaosod English