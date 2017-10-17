PM praises Bodyslam singer for charity run

BANGKOK, 16 October 2017 (NNT) – Thailand’s Prime Minister has complimented the lead singer of the “Bodyslam” band for his fundraising run activity, while stressing that the government must manage its budget to cover all necessary needs.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has congratulated Athiwara Khongmalai, or Toon, the lead singer of the “Bodyslam” band, for his campaign to raise funds to help 11 hospitals nationwide through his run during November – December 2017. He wished him success in achieving his goal and thanked him for his good intentions towards the country.

