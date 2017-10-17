Tuesday, October 17, 2017
Home > News > PM praises Bodyslam singer for charity run

PM praises Bodyslam singer for charity run

Thai band Bodyslam
TN News 0

BANGKOK, 16 October 2017 (NNT) – Thailand’s Prime Minister has complimented the lead singer of the “Bodyslam” band for his fundraising run activity, while stressing that the government must manage its budget to cover all necessary needs.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has congratulated Athiwara Khongmalai, or Toon, the lead singer of the “Bodyslam” band, for his campaign to raise funds to help 11 hospitals nationwide through his run during November – December 2017. He wished him success in achieving his goal and thanked him for his good intentions towards the country.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Praphorn Praphornkul
National News Bureau Of Thailand

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Related Articles

Thailand Police Highway Patrol Toyota Aurion

Social media fills with reports of tourist police requesting immigration files from random foreigners

Breaking News

Thai PM Yingluck visits Bahrain, Qatar to boost cooperation

Prime Minister of Thailand Gen. Prayut Chan o-cha

Prime minister looks forward to warm ties with Trump

Leave a Reply