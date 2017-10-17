PM calls urgent meeting to combat flooding

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Monday (Oct 16) called an urgent meeting to monitor the flooding situation while the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has stepped up preparations for another round of deluge after Bangkok was told to brace for more rain until Oct 20.

Invited to attend the meeting included Gen Surasak Karnjanarat, the natural resources and environment minister, Gen Chatchai Sarikulya, the agriculture and cooperatives minister, Somkiat Prajamwong, director-general of the Royal Irrigation Department, and Supot Tovichakchaikul, deputy permanent secretary for natural resources and environment.

By Thai PBS