Tuesday, October 17, 2017
Home > News > PM calls urgent meeting to combat flooding

PM calls urgent meeting to combat flooding

Dmitry Medvedev’s talks with Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha
TN News 0

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Monday (Oct 16) called an urgent meeting to monitor the flooding situation while the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has stepped up preparations for another round of deluge after Bangkok was told to brace for more rain until Oct 20.

Invited to attend the meeting included Gen Surasak Karnjanarat, the natural resources and environment minister, Gen Chatchai Sarikulya, the agriculture and cooperatives minister, Somkiat Prajamwong, director-general of the Royal Irrigation Department, and Supot Tovichakchaikul, deputy permanent secretary for natural resources and environment.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Related Articles

Breaking News

11 arrested for attacking French tourist in Hua Hin

Breaking News

Widespred corruption in Thailand undermining business, causing companies to invest money elsewhere

Breaking News

US content with Thailand’s indictment of human trade suspects

Leave a Reply