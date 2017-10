The director of a Phetchabun wildlife sanctuary was killed on Tuesday morning when his pickup truck was caught in whirling floodwaters.

Sukij Khorthong, head of the Phupha Daeng Wildlife Sanctuary in Lom Sak district, was in nearby Tambon Pak Chong, on his way to a meeting in Phitsanulok, when his truck was swept away, police said.

