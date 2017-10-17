Patong nightclub operator sacked over shooting incident

PHUKET: The management of the Hollywood nightclub on Bangla Rd, Patong, has had its contract to operate the venue terminated following the shooting in the club in the early hours of last Thursday morning (Oct 12).

Preechawut “Prab” Keesin, landlord of the venue and as the head of the Pisona Group of companies one of the most influential people in Patong, confirmed to The Phuket News that the agreement was terminated for a breach of contract, specifically for bringing the venue into disrepute.

Tanyaluk Sakoot

The Phuket News