CHON BURI — Foreign tourists expecting to enjoy a morning swim in the sea instead found a heap of garbage washed up on Jomtien Beach in near Pattaya on Tuesday, and had to clean it up.

Garbage is believed to have been carried out to sea from flooded areas in Chon Buri and other provinces during the past few days, and then washed up on beaches around Pattaya.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHAIYOT PUPATTANAPONG

BANGKOK POST