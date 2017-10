Two Nigerian men were arrested on Monday for using fake South African passports in attempting to cross the border into Laos from northeast Nong Khai province.

Immigration Police said on Tuesday morning that Wayne Junior Shimbambo and Katlego Ofentse Makabane, both 35, had been arrested at 6am the day before while trying to cross the First Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge.

Full story: The Nation

By Kamthorn Kongsombat

The Nation