A murder investigation has been launched over a knife attack in London. The incident, according to police, is not being considered as terrorism related.

A 20-year-old man was killed and two others were injured in a stabbing at Parsons Green station in London on Monday evening. The incident happened as the station was busy with commuters coming back home from work. Emergency services were on the scene and the area was cordoned off by police.

