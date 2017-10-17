Three People Die as Storm Ophelia Batters Ireland, Britain

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Storm Ophelia is expected to cause further disruption in Great Britain today after three people died in hurricane-force winds and hundreds of thousands were left without power.

Scotland is braced for gusts of up to 70mph (112km/h) and flood warnings are in place on its west coast as the remnants of the hurricane batter the British Isles, The Guardian reported.

A yellow weather warning for wind covering Northern Ireland, southern and central Scotland, the north of England and North West Wales is in place until Tuesday afternoon. Met Office forecaster Steven Keates said commuters should expect “very gusty conditions”, with winds of up to 70mph. “The strong winds will continue but should moderate a little bit compared to what we have seen.”

Ireland experienced the worst of the weather on Monday, with winds of almost 100mph damaging electricity networks and causing widespread disruption.

The Irish Prime Minister, Leo Varadkar, described Ophelia’s impact as a “national emergency” that forced the closure of schools and colleges and brought the transport network to a standstill on Monday.

He said it was the worst storm in Ireland in 50 years and appealed to people to stay indoors. The chairman of Ireland’s national emergency coordination group, Sean Hogan, said: “These gusts are life-threatening. Do not be out there.”

