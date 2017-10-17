Tuesday, October 17, 2017
Home > News > Two Catalan independence leaders arrested on sedition charges

Two Catalan independence leaders arrested on sedition charges

Estelada flag in Manresa
TN News 0

Jordi Sanchez of the Catalan National Assembly (ANC) and Jordi Cuixart of Omnium Cultural, two organisers of the 1st October independence referendum, have been arrested on the order of the Spanish National Court on sedition charges.

They are currently in jail with no condition of bail being offered.

This comes as Madrid has expressed confusion over the nature of Catalan President Carles Puigdemont’s intentions to form an independent Catalan Republic.

Last week, Puigdemont officially signed a deceleration of independence, but immediately thereafter delayed its ascension, thus practically making the document a statement of intent than a fully fledged declaration.

Full story: theduran.com

By Adam Garrie
The Duran

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Anti-coup students ‘won’t seek bail’

Breaking News

Koh Tao Mayor Blasts UK Media’s ‘Negative Reporting’

Breaking News

More aftershocks expected in Myanmar/Thailand

Leave a Reply