Tuesday, October 17, 2017
Home > Asia > Iraqi forces launch ‘major’ Kirkuk operation

Iraqi forces launch ‘major’ Kirkuk operation

Kirkuk Airport in Iraq
TN Asia 0

PanARMENIAN.Net – Iraqi security forces have launched a “major operation” in the Kurdish-held region of Kirkuk, advancing towards oil fields and a strategic military base, Al Jazeera reports citing Kurdish and Iraqi officials.

The army captured several positions south of Kirkuk, including the North Gas Company station, a nearby processing plant and the industrial district south of the city, an Iraqi military statement said on Monday.

“Forces are continuing to advance,” it said.

An Iraqi Kurdish commander said the fighting with Kurdish forces caused “lots of casualties”.

Full story: panarmenian.net

PanARMENIAN Network

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Related Articles

Syrian Rebels

Islamic State captures two Russian servicemen near Deir ez-Zor: report

Philippine and US Military Police training

Philippine troops bomb Islamist militants holding hostages in city

View of Dhaka in Bangladesh

Bangladesh hostage crisis: 4 killed, 35 injured as gunmen storm capital’s diplomatic quarter

Leave a Reply