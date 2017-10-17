Iraqi forces launch ‘major’ Kirkuk operation

PanARMENIAN.Net – Iraqi security forces have launched a “major operation” in the Kurdish-held region of Kirkuk, advancing towards oil fields and a strategic military base, Al Jazeera reports citing Kurdish and Iraqi officials.

The army captured several positions south of Kirkuk, including the North Gas Company station, a nearby processing plant and the industrial district south of the city, an Iraqi military statement said on Monday.

“Forces are continuing to advance,” it said.

An Iraqi Kurdish commander said the fighting with Kurdish forces caused “lots of casualties”.

