Friday, September 8, 2017
Hurricane Irma Kills 9 in Caribbean Islands as Florida Awaits Storm

Hurricane eye
TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Hurricane Irma hammered a string of northeast Caribbean islands, thrashing them with rain and winds of up to 180 mph, and leaving at least nine people dead.

The hurricane battered several islands, including Barbuda, St. Martin and the British Virgin Islands. Its howling winds tore leaves from palm trees, ripped off roofs and windows from buildings, and slammed tall waves into hotels.

The eye of one of the strongest storms recorded in the Atlantic is making its way toward a possibly devastating hit on Florida over the weekend. The National Hurricane Center described Irma as “extremely dangerous,” according to CNN.

Tasnim News Agency

