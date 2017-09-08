Friday, September 8, 2017
Strong 8-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Off Mexican Coast

Mexico City traffic jam
Hazardous tsunami warning has been issued after an 8-magnitude earthquake had hit off Mexican coast.

A strong 8-magnitude earthquake has hit off Mexican coast, the United States Geological Survey reported.

According to reports, people in Mexico City have ran out in the streets after the quake gave a quick shake to the buildings. There were no immediate reports on any casualties or destruction.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre warned about possible tsunami.

