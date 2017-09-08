Catalonia sets independence referendum for October 1

Friday, September 8, 2017
La Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, Catalonia
PanARMENIAN.Net – The Catalan parliament has green-lighted the referendum on the region’s secession from Spain to be held on October 1 following a fierce, hours-long debate on Wednesday, September 6. The Spanish government denounced the move, appealing to the constitutional court to annul the legislation, RT reports.

The so-called “transition bill,” designed to serve as the constitution of a sovereign Catalan state during the transition period, was championed by the pro-independence ruling coalition that submitted the motion late August. The legislation envisions the legal framework that will pave the way for a constituent assembly, tasked with laying groundwork for a brand-new Catalan Republic.

The idea, however, did not find favor with many of the local deputies, who were staunch opponents of the legislation during a gruelling 11-hour session preceding its eventual approval by 72 MPs loyal to the region’s separatist government, as 52 opposition deputies of the 135-member legislature left the room in defiance.

