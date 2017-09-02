2 Indians Sentenced to Death for Mumbai Bombings in 1993

An Indian court on Thursday sentenced two men to death and two others to life in prison for the country’s deadliest terrorist bombings that killed more than 250 people in Mumbai 24 years ago.

The series of 13 blasts that ripped through the western coastal city of Mumbai, known as India’s financial hub, on March 12, 1993, also wounded at least 700 people. The Indian government blames Dawood Ibrahim, a Mumbai-born gangster who is believed to be hiding in Pakistan, for the attack.

A special court sentenced Firoz Abdul Rashid Khan and Tahir Merchant to death and gave life terms to Karimullah Khan and Abu Salem, a high-profile underworld kingpin who was arrested by the Interpol in Portugal in 2002 and subsequently deported to India in 2005.

Another accused, Riaz Siddiqui, received a 10-year jail term.

Prosecutors said the bombings were widely believed to be an act of revenge against communal riots that occurred after the demolition of the Babri Masjid, a 16th-century mosque, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh in 1992. At least 2,000 people, both Hindus and Muslims, were killed in the almost month-long violence, according to official figures.

The court had convicted the accused on June 16. More than 100 others already have been convicted and sentenced to terms ranging from life imprisonment to death.

Prabhat Sharan

Mumbai

Copyright ©2017, BenarNews. Used with the permission of BenarNews.