Thursday, September 7, 2017
Authorities report decline in illegal fishing, human trade cases

Thai fishing boat leaving Phuket harbour
TN News 0

BANGKOK, 7 September 2017 (NNT) – Police have indicated progress in the tackling of illegal fishing in Thailand while relevant agencies are joining hands to take action against substandard maritime training institutes.

Spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Busadee Santipitaks hosted a press conference to announce developments in the country’s effort to clamp down on illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing as well as human trafficking. On this occasion, she was accompanied by Director-General of the Marine Department Sorasak Sansombat and Pol Lt Gen Jaruwat Vaisaya, Commissioner of the Office of Legal Affairs and Litigation, Royal Thai Police.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Surapan Laotharanarit
National News Bureau Of Thailand

