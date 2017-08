THE DEPARTMENT of Special Investigation (DSI) has busted a major human trafficking ring that allegedly forced Moroccan women into prostitution in Bangkok’s Sukhumvit area.

DSI deputy chief Pol Colonel Songsak Raksaksakul said the agency had received a tip-off from the Alliance Anti-Trafic and other international agencies that a Moroccan woman had asked for help after being lured into prostitution.

