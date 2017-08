The long-awaited 1.2 kilometre missing rail service between the Blue Line and the Purple Line was officially opened today by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at Taopoon station.

The rail link will enable convenience for commuters to travel all the way on the original Blue Line from Hua Lamphong station to Bang Yai station in Bangkok’s neighbouring Nonthaburi province covering a total distance of 44 kilometres.

By Thai PBS