Cabinet OKs Purple Line train project

The cabinet on Tuesday approved the 23.6-km long Purple Line train project between Taopoon and Ratburana and it is expected that bidding for the 101 billion baht can be held in October, Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith disclosed on Tuesday.

He expected contract signing with the selected constructor in May next year after the completion and endorsement of the environment impacts assessment study so that construction can commence within the set time frame which is at the end of next year.

By Thai PBS