Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Home > News > Cabinet OKs Purple Line train project

Cabinet OKs Purple Line train project

Bangkok MRT Purple Line train
TN News 0

The cabinet on Tuesday approved the 23.6-km long Purple Line train project between Taopoon and Ratburana and it is expected that bidding for the 101 billion baht can be held in October, Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith disclosed on Tuesday.

He expected contract signing with the selected constructor in May next year after the completion and endorsement of the environment impacts assessment study so that construction can commence within the set time frame which is at the end of next year.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Activist seeks opposition party dissolution

Refugees and migrants arriving in Greece

Turkey threatens to send “15,000 refugees a month” to Europe

Mittraphap Road in Nakhon Ratchasima

Holidaymakers making way back to capital

Leave a Reply