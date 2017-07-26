Bus accidents in Pattaya, Roi Et claim 2 lives

A motorcycle taxi driver was killed and three foreign visitors hurt when a tour bus crashed into three vehicles waiting at a traffic light in Pattaya beach town of Chon Buri on Tuesday night.

The bus, carrying 14 Chinese tourists, was heading to Laem Bali Hai pier in Pattaya.

In Roi Et, a woman was killed and 15 other passengers were injured when an interprovincial passenger bus overturned as the driver tried to avoid a large fallen tree on the road during heavy rain in Kaset Wisai district early Wednesday morning.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHAIYOT PUPATTANAPONG AND ONLINE REPORTERS

BANGKOK POST