Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Bus accidents in Pattaya, Roi Et claim 2 lives

Bus overtaking truck on a curve in Thailand
A motorcycle taxi driver was killed and three foreign visitors hurt when a tour bus crashed into three vehicles waiting at a traffic light in Pattaya beach town of Chon Buri on Tuesday night.

The bus, carrying 14 Chinese tourists, was heading to Laem Bali Hai pier in Pattaya.

In Roi Et, a woman was killed and 15 other passengers were injured when an interprovincial passenger bus overturned as the driver tried to avoid a large fallen tree on the road during heavy rain in Kaset Wisai district early Wednesday morning.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHAIYOT PUPATTANAPONG AND ONLINE REPORTERS
BANGKOK POST

