Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Frozen coconut company files patent violation complaint against foreign partner

Fresh tender Thai coconut
BANGKOK, 26 July 2017 (NNT) – Frozen coconut producers have filed a complaint with police against foreign investors who have forged documents to steal their product patent, estimating damages of over 20 million baht.

President of Manufacturing for Cocorilla Thailand Waranyaporn Wichienchotiwat has filed a complaint with police against her partner and US operations head, an individual named Torin, accusing him of using her company’s fame to defraud investors for personal gain. She also accused Torin of using false documents to register Cocorilla’s products under his own name, violating the company’s patent and causing the shutdown of the company’s operations in Thailand following a 20 million baht loss.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua
National News Bureau Of Thailand

