United Kingdom Plans to Ban Diesel, Petrol Cars Sales From 2040

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The United Kingdom government is expected to announce the ban on sale of all new cars running on gasoline or diesel fuel from 2040, as well as new pollution taxes, to improve air quality in the country, local media reported Wednesday.

“Poor air quality is the biggest environmental risk to public health in the UK and this government is determined to take strong action in the shortest time possible,” UK government spokesman said, as quoted by the Times newspaper.

