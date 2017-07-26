Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Taiwan says it’s prepared to defend itself against China

Taipei skyline at dusk
PanARMENIAN.Net – Taiwan is prepared to defend itself against China if necessary, the self-ruled island’s defense ministry said on Tuesday, July 25, in a strongly worded response to recent flybys by Chinese warplanes near the island China claims as a wayward province, Reuters reports.

China’s military has flown several fighter and reconnaissance aircraft near Taiwan for training exercises in the past few days, according to the ministry.

“The People’s Liberation Army has never given up on the idea of resolving problems through the use of military force,” ministry spokesman Chen Chung-chi told a news briefing.

“We believe in peace. We will not take the initiative that could lead to war. But we will not back down in the face of threats.”

Full story: panarmenian.net

PanARMENIAN Network

