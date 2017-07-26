Severe flooding in Ubon Ratchathani

UBON RATCHATHANI – Heavy overnight rain caused flooding up to 2 metres deep in Si Muang Mai, Khong Chiam and Nam Yuen districts on Wednesday morning, with many villages isolated and dependant on boats.

Prasit Thongkham, president of the Nong Saeng Yai tambon administration organisation, said floodwaters had isolated Ban Dong Mafai, Ban Dong Bak, Ban Nong Saeng Noi and Ban Kud Yakham villages of tambon Nong Saeng Yai in Khong Chiam district.

NILA SINGKIREE AND PATANAPONG SEEPIANCHAI

