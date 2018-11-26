Old apartment buildings in Bangkok
Two Chinese men, two Thai women arrested in complex credit card scam

November 26, 2018

Two Thai women and two Chinese men have been arrested for allegedly using people’s credit card data to make false purchases worth Bt23 million.

Thai suspects Surangkhana Boonriab, 36, and Ratchaneewan Thonawan, 41 were arrested on Saturday at their condominium in Bangkok’s Huay Kwang district.

The Nation

