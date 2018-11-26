Two Chinese men, two Thai women arrested in complex credit card scam





Two Thai women and two Chinese men have been arrested for allegedly using people’s credit card data to make false purchases worth Bt23 million.

Thai suspects Surangkhana Boonriab, 36, and Ratchaneewan Thonawan, 41 were arrested on Saturday at their condominium in Bangkok’s Huay Kwang district.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

