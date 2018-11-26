Two Chinese men, two Thai women arrested in complex credit card scam

Two Thai women and two Chinese men have been arrested for allegedly using people’s credit card data to make false purchases worth Bt23 million.
Thai suspects Surangkhana Boonriab, 36, and Ratchaneewan Thonawan, 41 were arrested on Saturday at their condominium in Bangkok’s Huay Kwang district.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
Recommended for you
-
Street racers plough into other bike, three seriously hurt
-
From Pet Shop and West End, ’80s Synth Duo Coming to Bangkok
-
Woman arrested after four Thai job seekers held by gang in Japan
-
Man caught taking upskirt photos of young TV actress
-
Fire sweeps through three paper factory warehouses in Samut Prakan