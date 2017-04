PHUKET: Krabi Police have arrested a Thai woman, two South Koreans and two Mongolian nationals for attempting to buy hotels in the tourist-popular Ao Nang area, across Phang Nga Bay from Phuket, with “fake” ATM slips in a bid to prove they had made payments to complete their purchase.

The gang is believed to have entered into deals to buy several hotels in the area for an amount totalling an estimated B5 billion, said police.

Eakkapop Thongtub