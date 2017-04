Four youths in Kalasin province were injured after the ping pong home made small bombs they were making exploded yesterday.

The incident happened at a home in Bua Khao subdistrict of Kuchinarai district.

The four youths were identified as Thiradej Tannapruek, Chirawin Intring, Anusorn Chaiman and Rithidej Siriken.

By Thai PBS Reporters