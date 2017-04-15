Saturday, April 15, 2017
226 died, 2,457 injured in four days of Songkran festival

Chonburi minivan - pickup crash
The Road Safety Centre said today traffic accidents during the past four days of the Songkran festival have now claimed 226 lives and 2,457 injuries.

Only yesterday, the fourth day of the campaign to reduce traffic accidents, and road fatalities during the “7-Dangerous Days” campaign, 57 were killed and 664 others injured in a total of 642 traffic accidents happened across the country.

Drunk driving is a major cause of yesterday fatality rates or 44.08%, followed by speeding, 27.41%.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters

TN
