Saturday, April 15, 2017
Elephants trample refugee camp worker to death

Wild Asian Elephant in Khao Yai
TAK: A worker at a refugee camp was trampled to death as she tried to flee a herd of wild elephants apparently spooked by the sound of her motorcycle in Mae Ramat district on Friday afternoon.

Wansa Khiri-archadai, 26, and her husband Boontham Chokthammakarn, 31, were on the way to visit relatives in nearby Mae Sot during the Songkran festival when they encountered a herd of six wild pachyderms in Khun Khao Pawor National Park at around 4pm on Friday, said Wathit Panayakhom, chief of Mae Ramat district.

Full story: Bangkok Post

ASSAWIN PINITWONG

