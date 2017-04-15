Elephants trample refugee camp worker to death

TAK: A worker at a refugee camp was trampled to death as she tried to flee a herd of wild elephants apparently spooked by the sound of her motorcycle in Mae Ramat district on Friday afternoon.

Wansa Khiri-archadai, 26, and her husband Boontham Chokthammakarn, 31, were on the way to visit relatives in nearby Mae Sot during the Songkran festival when they encountered a herd of six wild pachyderms in Khun Khao Pawor National Park at around 4pm on Friday, said Wathit Panayakhom, chief of Mae Ramat district.

ASSAWIN PINITWONG