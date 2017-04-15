Saturday, April 15, 2017
Storms strike 11 provinces

Incoming storm on a beach in Koh Tao
PHICHIT, 15th April 2017 (NNT) – The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) reports tropical storms have struck several provinces, damaging hundreds of houses.

The storms have brought extensive damage to Phichit, Khon Kaen and Lampang.

In the central province of Phichit, the thundery weather has damaged dozens of houses and scores of utility poles, paralyzing infrastructure and causing power outages in the districts of Taphan Hin, Thapklo and nearby areas.

Reporter: Vipaporn Pooritanasarn
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

