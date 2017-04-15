Storms strike 11 provinces

PHICHIT, 15th April 2017 (NNT) – The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) reports tropical storms have struck several provinces, damaging hundreds of houses.

The storms have brought extensive damage to Phichit, Khon Kaen and Lampang.

In the central province of Phichit, the thundery weather has damaged dozens of houses and scores of utility poles, paralyzing infrastructure and causing power outages in the districts of Taphan Hin, Thapklo and nearby areas.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Vipaporn Pooritanasarn

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul