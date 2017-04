A violent storm that struck Chaiyaphum province at around 3am on Friday morning severely damaged 40 homes and destroyed orchards, two rice storage facilities and 11 buildings where silkworms were cultivated.

The storm damaged nearly 100 homes in all in Pakdee Chumpol district’s Tambon Laem Thong and levelled the agricultural buildings and fruit orchards in the villages of Noen Wa and Noen Pakwan.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation