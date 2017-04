KHON KAEN – Nine statues of Naga, a new feature at a temple in Khok Phochai district, have been torched, outraging the many people who hold to a belief in the mythical serpent.

Images of the burned statues of Naga, or Phaya Nag, at Wat Tham Phupa Daeng in this northeastern province, were recently posted on the ‘Nagamantra’ Facebook page and sparked online wrath against those who set fire to them.

Full story: Bangkok Post

JAKKRAPAN NATHANRI