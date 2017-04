LAMPANG, 14 April 2017 (NNT) – Vendors and people in Lampang province have been told to look out for fake 100-baht bills after the counterfeit money was found at Kao Chao Market.

More than 200 vendors at the market have been told by a market public relations officer, Paiboon Aodkeng, to examine 100-baht banknotes every time they receive one.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom